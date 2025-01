Lemon Shandy Live Resin Badder is a Sativa extract that offers an electrifying jolt of relaxed inspiration to kick-start your day. With its zesty lemon flavor profile and potent effects, this live resin badder is sure to keep you uplifted and focused. Meticulously crafted to preserve all the aromatic terpenes and robust cannabinoids, Lemon Shandy delivers a full-spectrum experience you won't forget.

