Lemon Skunk Live Resin Cartridge is an energized Sativa extracted from a uniquely citrus-smelling Skunk phenotype. A whole-plant, full-spectrum one-gram cart, its citrus zest vape of tart kush lemons hits the olfactory with a lemon-packed punch. While the full-melt body effects hit hard and fast, the overall high is mentally revitalizing.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.