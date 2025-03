WCC’s Lemon Thin Mint 0.5g Rosin Cartridge is a Hybrid-leaning, solvent-free concentrate. Extracted from a hybrid pheno of the legendary GSC strain - Durban Poison x OG Kush x Lemon OG Kush - this half-gram cart produces a gassy pull with notes of spice. Its profile showcases DP’s earthy terpenes and finishes with a zesty snap of Lemon OG Kush. A heady dab-like vape for relaxing after work or on a lazy day off, its effects are prolonged and sublime.



*A spent cannabis cartridge shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.

