The Lemon Zkittlez Premium Flower is a top-notch Sativa strain, bringing together the tantalizing aromas of Las Vegas Lemon Skunk and Zkittles. First bred by Dutch Passio, it expresses tight, chunky, light-green buds with tangerine pistils and ripe creamy trichs that offer a stimulating effect. Uplifting for mind, body, and palate, its flavor offers nectared limonene and sour zest that smacks the head and taste buds.



