The Lemon Zkittlez Premium Flower is a top-notch Sativa strain, bringing together the tantalizing aromas of Las Vegas Lemon Skunk and Zkittles. Originally bred by Dutch Passion's experts, it expresses tight, chunky light-green buds with tangerine pistils and ripe creamy trichs that offer an invigorating effect. Uplifting for mind, body, and palate, its flavor is lemon candy and sour mint zest that smacks the taste buds!