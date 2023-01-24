About this product
The Lemon Zkittlez Premium Flower is a top-notch Sativa strain, bringing together the tantalizing aromas of Las Vegas Lemon Skunk and Zkittles. Originally bred by Dutch Passion's experts, it expresses tight, chunky light-green buds with tangerine pistils and ripe creamy trichs that offer an invigorating effect. Uplifting for mind, body, and palate, its flavor is lemon candy and sour mint zest that smacks the taste buds!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
State License(s)
C11-0000171-LIC