About this product

Lemonade from West Coast Cure is a refreshing Sativa-dominant hybrid with a lemon-zest flavor. A summertime hit with the 420-crowd, its citrus savor dominates your taste buds from the first toke to the very last bong rip. Known to inspire critical thinking and boost creative productivity, the strain delivers a sharp punch to the olfactory system with its overall palate of diesel skunk and tangy lemon.



The effects of Lemonade are what you might expect from a high-end Sativa. Its compounds hit the artistic nerve center of the mind and leave the body feeling relaxed and ready to create. Now mentally enhanced and physically relieved, the consumer’s sense of inspired freedom is unleashed.



* All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.