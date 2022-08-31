About this product
Lemoncello Runtz is simply the Zest! An evenly-balanced Hybrid cross of Lemoncello x Runtz, this sweet and gassy strain expresses dense and knuckled buds that are green and purple with burnt sienna pistils. Delivering a zesty flavor profile of citrus, berries, and petrol, Limoncello leaves consumers feeling mellow, relaxed, sublime.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
State License(s)
C11-0000512-LIC