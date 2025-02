Experience the vibrant essence of Lemoncello Z Diamond Infused Flower, where bright citrus meets sophisticated depth. This skillfully enhanced hybrid delivers a zesty terpene profile that starts with a snap of lemon before revealing notes of warm spice. Sprinkled with chunks of THCA, each hit presents a balance of flavor and effect—delivering a crisp citrus palate with subtle earthy undertones. A refined journey for the senses, this pumped-up strain transforms the familiar into the extraordinary.

