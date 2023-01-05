About this product
Lights Out OG Top Shelf Flower throws a relaxing punch at daily stressors. An Indica-leaning cross of Triangle Kush x Chem 91 x Birthday Cake, this genetic heavyweight creates a pungent zest of earthy pine, spicy fruits, and savory earth. Bulked up and ready to throw down, its oversized nugs flash neon green hues, have light orange pistils and a thick layer of psychoactive trichomes. Delivering a "one-two combo" of heady terps and ripe trichomes, Lights Out lands a knockout blow to the frantic psyche.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
