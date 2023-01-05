Lights Out OG Top Shelf Flower throws a relaxing punch at daily stressors. An Indica-leaning cross of Triangle Kush x Chem 91 x Birthday Cake, this genetic heavyweight creates a pungent zest of earthy pine, spicy fruits, and savory earth. Bulked up and ready to throw down, its oversized nugs flash neon green hues, have light orange pistils and a thick layer of psychoactive trichomes. Delivering a "one-two combo" of heady terps and ripe trichomes, Lights Out lands a knockout blow to the frantic psyche.