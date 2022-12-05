Lime Zkittlez Premium Flower is an Indica dominant strain created from a terpy cross of Key Lime Pie x Skittlez BX. Bread by Purple Caper Seeds, the tightly structured flowers express green, chunky buds with a generous layer of frosty ripe trichs. As directed by its loud and pungent terpene profile, its flavor and aroma emit a vibrant profile of sweet earthy citrus and candied lime. More relaxing than invigorating, this one works best after sunset.