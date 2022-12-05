About this product
Lime Zkittlez Premium Flower is an Indica dominant strain created from a terpy cross of Key Lime Pie x Skittlez BX. Bread by Purple Caper Seeds, the tightly structured flowers express green, chunky buds with a generous layer of frosty ripe trichs. As directed by its loud and pungent terpene profile, its flavor and aroma emit a vibrant profile of sweet earthy citrus and candied lime. More relaxing than invigorating, this one works best after sunset.
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
