WCC’s half-gram Limeade OG Liquid Rosin Cart delivers a full-spectrum terpene profile in a pure, solventless form. This lux rosin is refined through an all-natural process that preserves the strain’s crisp terpene profile of sun-kissed acidity with that classic OG backbone. Pull after pull, each vape delivers a vibrant snap of tart limes followed by earthy notes and a gassy exhale. Perfect for those seeking clean, strain-specific flavor in an ultra-convenient 510-format.

