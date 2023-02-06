London Pound Cake Premium Flower is an Indica-leaning cultivar created by the famed Cookie Fam. A cross between the OG Kush Breath and Gelato cultivars, its buds are dense and resinous with purple-hued leaves and light orange pistils. The nugs have an earthy, fruity scent with hints of diesel and citrus, providing a distinct flavor. Its effect is well-balanced, offering a little something for everyone. Uplifting and creative, its relaxed body-high gives way to a sedate headspace.

