London Pound Cake Premium Flower is an Indica-leaning cultivar created by the famed Cookie Fam. A cross between the OG Kush Breath and Gelato cultivars, its buds are dense and resinous with purple-hued leaves and light orange pistils. The nugs have an earthy, fruity scent with hints of diesel and citrus, providing a distinct flavor. Its effect is well-balanced, offering a little something for everyone. Uplifting and creative, its relaxed body-high gives way to a sedate headspace.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.