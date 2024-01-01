London Pound Cake Live Resin Badder is crafted from an Indica-leaning cross of the OG Kush Breath x Gelato cultivars. This earthy extract has a fruity scent with hints of diesel and citrus, providing a distinct flavor of buttery vanilla and citrus. Uplifting and lucid, its effects offer a proper balance of inspired relaxation and creative epiphanies.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.