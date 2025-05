London Truffles Premium Flower is a decadent fusion of White Truffle x London Poundcake. A velvety smoke with a compact bud structure, its ripe terpenes create a buttery palate with an earthy richness. Each toke creates a journey for sense, delivering an exquisite marriage of flavors and effects. London Truffles redefines indulgence, presenting a connoisseur's strain for those who appreciate the finer things in life.



