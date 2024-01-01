Londonchello Premium Flower will have you saying, "Cheerio!" to stress. Cultivated with a dash of British charm, this Sativa is like a breath of fresh air from across the pond. Each bud is a tightly structured masterpiece, bursting with a citrusy zest and a hint of sophistication. With a wink to Big Ben and a nod to the Queen, its effect is more relaxing than a cup of English tea. Elevate your mood and embrace the London vibe!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.