West Coast Cure
MAC1 - 7g CUREsmalls
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
MAC 1 from West Coast Cure™ is a hybrid mix between an Alien Cookies phenotype, a landrace strain from Colombia, and Starfighter. Sometimes referred to as Miracle Alien Cookies, the strain was first propagated by the breeder Capulator. An instant hit within the cultivation community when first released, these smaller flowers have a shimmering presence with immense bag appeal. Sweet, musky and floral, the nugs have a pleasurable flavor and provide an uplifted mindset. A rare strain that’s typically hard to find, Mac 1 delivers a productive and energized high.
* All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
Mac 1 effects
Reported by real people like you
122 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
33% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
28% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
25% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
1% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
13% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
9% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!