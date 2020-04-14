About this product

MAC 1 from West Coast Cure™ is a hybrid mix between an Alien Cookies phenotype, a landrace strain from Colombia, and Starfighter. Sometimes referred to as Miracle Alien Cookies, the strain was first propagated by the breeder Capulator. An instant hit within the cultivation community when first released, these smaller flowers have a shimmering presence with immense bag appeal. Sweet, musky and floral, the nugs have a pleasurable flavor and provide an uplifted mindset. A rare strain that’s typically hard to find, Mac 1 delivers a productive and energized high.



* All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

