Mallows Top Shelf Flower is an Indica dominant cross of Cherm D. x Triangle Kush x Jet Fuel Gelato. First bred by Compound Genetics, the buds express a zesty and complex terpene profile of cherries, diesel fuel, and sweet earth with a creamy smooth flavor. A sweet and pungent smoke with a gassy exhale, Mallows’ effects instill an intense body high that leaves the consumer feeling relaxed and happy. Its heavy-handed high is best enjoyed as a day ending treat.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.