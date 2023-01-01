Mallows Top Shelf Flower is an Indica dominant cross of Cherm D. x Triangle Kush x Jet Fuel Gelato. First bred by Compound Genetics, the buds express a zesty and complex terpene profile of cherries, diesel fuel, and sweet earth with a creamy smooth flavor. A sweet and pungent smoke with a gassy exhale, Mallows’ effects instill an intense body high that leaves the consumer feeling relaxed and happy. Its heavy-handed high is best enjoyed as a day ending treat.

