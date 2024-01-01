Mango Haze Ready-To-Use CUREbar is a spicy, full-gram vape that hits the palate with notes of pepper and exotic undertones. A Sativa-leaning oil extracted from a Mango Haze strain, the premium THC oil in this rechargeable, modern device provides a relaxing and inspired hit of tranquility.
An empty integrated cannabis vaporizer shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.