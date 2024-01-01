Mango Haze Ready-To-Use CUREbar is a spicy, full-gram vape that hits the palate with notes of pepper and exotic undertones. A Sativa-leaning oil extracted from a Mango Haze strain, the premium THC oil in this rechargeable, modern device provides a relaxing and inspired hit of tranquility.



An empty integrated cannabis vaporizer shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility

Show more