About this product
West Coast Cure’s Mango Haze Disposable CUREpen is a spicy vape that hits the palate with notes of blueberry, pepper, and exotic fruit. A ready-to-rip 1-gram vape pen with a Sativa-leaning oil, the disposable CUREpen is powered by a rechargeable 2.4-volt auto-draw battery with a ceramic core atomizer. A soothing vape with a refreshing pull, this one-gram gas tank provides a relaxing, discrete, and inspired hit of tropical tranquility.
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
State License(s)
C11-0000512-LIC