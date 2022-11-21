West Coast Cure’s Mango Haze Disposable CUREpen is a spicy vape that hits the palate with notes of blueberry, pepper, and exotic fruit. A ready-to-rip 1-gram vape pen with a Sativa-leaning oil, the disposable CUREpen is powered by a rechargeable 2.4-volt auto-draw battery with a ceramic core atomizer. A soothing vape with a refreshing pull, this one-gram gas tank provides a relaxing, discrete, and inspired hit of tropical tranquility.