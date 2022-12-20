About this product
The Mango Haze Jefferey Infused Joint from WCC is crafted from perfectly cured Premium Flower, packed with Live Resin Diamonds, dusted with kief from our Top Shelf Flower, and hit with a discrete layer of all-natural terpenes. Offering a high-quality convenience for the toker on the run, each container has five petit .65g Hybrid joints. Ready to light, rip, and enjoy, the Mango Haze Jefferey smacks of delicious blueberry, spicy pepper, and exotic fruit.
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
C11-0000171-LIC