WCC’s Mango Live Resin Cartridge is a one-gram tank of Sativa leaning oil. A terpene-rich vape with inspired effects, its whole-plant, full-spectrum oil is extracted from a Mango Haze phenotype. Loaded with a spicy nose that hits the palate with whispers of pepper and exotic fruit, this live resin cart stimulates the taste buds with the zesty sourness of ripe mangos. The effects of this live resin cart are thoroughly relaxing – with a big kick of creativity.