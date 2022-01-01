About this product
Maple Barz from WCC is a Indica dominant hybrid strain that was cultivated from unspecified genetics. While the lineage may be a bit murky, its phenotypes are plainly evident. The strain produces chunky, large flowers with tons of trichs and a multitude of colors. A wake-n-bake treat with a sugary nose, and similar flavor profile, the taste is a mash-up of cake dough, skunk, earth, and sweet maple. Maple Barz is the perfect smoke for those seeking a relaxing yet motivational smoke any time of the day or night.
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.