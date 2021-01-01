West Coast Cure
Margarita 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)
About this product
This relaxing Margarita from West Coast CureTM is a proprietary Indica-dominant hybrid that makes for the perfect nightcap. A calming cultivar, the flower emits a fruity, tropical aroma and has a sweet taste with a distinct citrus exhale. Preserved in WCC’s nitro-sealed cans, these mesmerizing flowers are both succulent and potent.
It’s Margarita time! This is a select cut of genetics available to West Coast CureTM, and one that packs a punch. The flowers are coated with a dusting of fully mature trichomes and have a sweet flavor and effect.
* All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
It’s Margarita time! This is a select cut of genetics available to West Coast CureTM, and one that packs a punch. The flowers are coated with a dusting of fully mature trichomes and have a sweet flavor and effect.
* All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!