About this product

This relaxing Margarita from West Coast CureTM is a proprietary Indica-dominant hybrid that makes for the perfect nightcap. A calming cultivar, the flower emits a fruity, tropical aroma and has a sweet taste with a distinct citrus exhale. Preserved in WCC’s nitro-sealed cans, these mesmerizing flowers are both succulent and potent.



It’s Margarita time! This is a select cut of genetics available to West Coast CureTM, and one that packs a punch. The flowers are coated with a dusting of fully mature trichomes and have a sweet flavor and effect.



* All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.