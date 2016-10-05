About this product

Marshmallow OG is a 3-way hybrid strain that’s genetic lineage includes three famed cultivars: Chemdawg, Triangle Kush, and Jetlato. First bred by Compound Genetics, its flavor profile is pure honey and gas. While the flowers are light green and generously coated in psychoactive trichomes, its aroma expresses an earthy freshness with hints of peanuts and fuel. Once rolled, lit, and hit, the consumer detects a sweet and creamy nuttiness on the inhale with a gassy petrol finish. Pleasant and relaxing, Marshmallow OG provides a relaxing body high that is calming for the mind and stimulating for creativity.



* All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

