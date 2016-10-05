Marshmallow OG - 7g CUREsmalls
Marshmallow OG is a 3-way hybrid strain that’s genetic lineage includes three famed cultivars: Chemdawg, Triangle Kush, and Jetlato. First bred by Compound Genetics, its flavor profile is pure honey and gas. While the flowers are light green and generously coated in psychoactive trichomes, its aroma expresses an earthy freshness with hints of peanuts and fuel. Once rolled, lit, and hit, the consumer detects a sweet and creamy nuttiness on the inhale with a gassy petrol finish. Pleasant and relaxing, Marshmallow OG provides a relaxing body high that is calming for the mind and stimulating for creativity.
* All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
Chemdawg effects
Reported by real people like you
1,652 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
