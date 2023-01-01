WCC’s Jefferey Maui Waui Infused Joint is a Sativa-dominant, 1.2g single joint with an Ono palate. Crafted from West Coast Cure’s Premium Flower, packed with Live Resin Diamonds, dusted with kief from our Top Shelf Flower, and enriched with a subtle coating of all-natural terpenes - this island-style jay is simply delicious. With a tropical mango nose and a guava-papaya exhale, the Maui Waui Jefferey single creates a sweet pineapple-like flavor and a high-energy headspace.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.