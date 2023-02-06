WCC’s Jefferey Maui Waui Infused Joint is a Sativa-dominant, .65g Jay with an Ono palate. Crafted from West Coast Cure’s Premium Flower, packed with Live Resin Diamonds, dusted with kief from our Top Shelf Flower, and enriched with a subtle coating of all-natural terpenes - these island-style joints are simply delicious. Producing a tropical mango nose and a guava-papaya exhale, the Maui Waui Jefferey creates a sweet pineapple-like flavor and a high-energy headspace.

