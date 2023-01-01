Medellin Premium Flower is an Indica-dominant hybrid cross between Wedding Cake and the legendary ChemDog strain. This potent amalgamation creates a robust and heavy-hitting smoke that expresses an earthbound sweetness on the inhale with a solid Chem D finish of pure GAS. Named after the capital of Columbia, this relatively new strain has quickly earned a reputation as a THC-bomb.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.