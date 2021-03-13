West Coast Cure
Medellin - 3.5g CUREflower
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
About this product
Medellin CUREflower™ from West Coast Cure™ is an Indica-dominant hybrid cross between Wedding Cake and the legendary ChemDog strain. This potent amalgamation creates a robust and heavy-hitting smoke that expresses an earthbound sweetness on the inhale with a solid Chem D finish of pure GAS. Named after the capital of Columbia, this relatively new strain has quickly earned a reputation as a THC-bomb.
* All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
Medellin effects
Reported by real people like you
27 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
7% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
7% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
7% of people report feeling euphoric
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
3% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
3% of people say it helps with anxiety
