Medellin from West Coast Cure is an Indica-dominant hybrid cross between Wedding Cake and the legendary ChemDog strain. This potent amalgamation creates a robust and heavy-hitting smoke that expresses an earthbound sweetness on the inhale with a solid Chem D finish of pure GAS. Named after the capital of Columbia, this relatively new strain has quickly earned a reputation as a THC-bomb.



* All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.