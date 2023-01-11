About this product
West Coast Cure’s Medellin Gas Premium Flower is an Indica dominant pheno of the Insane OG and Medellin cross. A bomb cultivar with a sweet and gassy nose, its flowers express a chunky structure with olive-green and purple hues and a thick coating of psychoactive trichomes. Please handle with care, the effects of Medellin Gas are potent and hard-hitting.


West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
