West Coast Cure
Melted Strawberries - 3.5g CUREflower
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 14%CBD —
About this product
Melted Strawberries by WCC are a hybrid flower that crosses the genetics of GMO and Strawberry Guava. An odd-sounding cross perhaps, but the selected phenotypes have a sweet and fruity nose loaded with hints of strawberries, ripe guava, and a light garlic-chem funk finish. The smell from these perfectly cured flowers transfers directly into a nice flavor profile with an earthy finish. Light green and appearing drenched in resin, the buds are thoroughly coated in psychoactive trichomes. Uplifting and very euphoric, the effects provide great stress relief and cultivate an overall sense of bliss.
* All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
Strawberry effects
Reported by real people like you
147 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
8% of people report feeling headache
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
