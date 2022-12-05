About this product
Mendo Kush Premium Flower - a.k.a. Mendocino Kush - is an Indica leaning strain that expresses frosty and dense flowers with amazing purple hues. The smell is earthy with a slight berry and citrus accent. While the taste offers a sweet and innocent mix of vanilla, caramel, and berries, its potent effects make this an ideal after-work cultivar.
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
C11-0000512-LIC