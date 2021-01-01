Mendo Kush 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)
About this product
Mendo Kush - a.k.a. Mendocino Kush - is an Indica leaning strain that expresses frosty, dense, flowers with amazing purple hues. The smell is earthy with a slight berry and citrus accent. While the taste offers a sweet and innocent mix of vanilla, caramel, and berries, the potent high makes this an ideal cultivar for after-work.
* All of West Coast Cure's indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
* All of West Coast Cure's indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!