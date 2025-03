Mendo Kush Premium Flower, also known as Mendocino Kush, is an Indica-leaning strain noted for its frosty, dense flowers adorned with striking purple hues. The aroma is richly earthy with subtle hints of caryophyllene and myrcene, giving a blossom-like undertone. The flavor profile provides a sophisticated blend of sweet nectar zest with an earthy exhale. Its potent effects make this strain an excellent choice for decompressing after a long day.

