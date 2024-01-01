Midnight Runtz Premium Flower is a meticulously cultivated Hybrid flower propagated from a vibe-shift cross of Funky Charms x Runtz. These tightly structured nugs express the captivating essence of sweet and sour berries with a zesty fruit kicker. The buds boast a perfect balance of bag appeal and effect, unleashing a blissful journey into the nocturnal world.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.