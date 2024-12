Milk & Cookies Premium Flower is an Indica-dominant hybrid, masterfully derived from a cross between Cookies & Cream and Triple OG. It boasts a complex terpene profile dominated by caryophyllene and limonene, enriching it with a spicy and slightly herbal aroma. The buds present a dense structure, reflective of its premium genetics. Renowned for its rich, indulgent character, this strain is a top choice for those looking to enjoy a deeply satisfying experience.

