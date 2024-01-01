Milk & Cookies CUREjoint is a sweet and delicious Indica-dominant 1-gram joint. A cross of Cookies & Cream x Triple OG, this CUREjoint has an intense aroma with hints of vanilla, sugar, and citrus. Producing a tranquilizing body high that leaves users feeling relaxed and happy, its euphoric effects create a calm, stress-free mindset.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.