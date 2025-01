Mimosa Premium Flower is a harmonious fusion between the Clementine and Purple Punch cultivars. A Sativa-dominant hybrid that boasts a citrusy, tropical aroma that tantalizes the senses, Mimosa delivers an uplifting, creative, and euphoric high, perfect for daytime use. Its vibrant green buds are adorned with orange pistils, making for a visually stunning flower. Whether you're seeking motivation or simply looking to unwind, Mimosa offers a delightful, well-balanced experience that's sure to brighten your day.





