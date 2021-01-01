Loading…
West Coast Cure

Mimosa 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)

Mimosa in the morning! This award-winning, Sativa dominant strain is a genetic mix of Clementine and Purple Punch. An inspired way to start any day, the strain has an aromatic nose and a citrus-centric flavor. With a refreshing hit of tropical fruit, lemons, and an earthy accent, Mimosa's terpene profile helped win a second place trophy as a Sativa at the 2018 High Times Cannabis Cup in Santa Rosa, California. Motivational, creative, and thought-provoking, the strain's effects are lively and dynamic.

* All of West Coast Cure's indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
