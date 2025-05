Indulge in the effervescence of our Mimosa x Banana OG. This full-spectrum live rosin badder marries the zesty citrus notes of Mimosa with the creamy, tropical undertones of Banana OG. Crafted through a meticulous cold cure process, this badder boasts a velvety texture and preserves the rich terpene profile, delivering an experience that's both luxurious and profoundly satisfying. This one’s for connoisseurs seeking a refined, fruit-forward concentrate that doesn't compromise on potency or purity.

