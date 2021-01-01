West Coast Cure
Mint Cake 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)
About this product
Mint Cake is a delicious Indica leaning mix of LA Confidential and Purple Punch. Loaded with a unique terpene profile, it’s phenotype expresses a doughy & vanilla nose that features a light mint finish. After all, who doesn’t like cake? The frosting on this distinctive cake strain is her relaxing Indica traits. A chill cultivar with elevated THC levels, consumers on a diet be warned. The heavy-headed high gets stronger as you smoke more and has been known to induce a severe case of the munchies!
* All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
