Mint Cake is a delicious Indica leaning mix of LA Confidential and Purple Punch. Loaded with a unique terpene profile, it’s phenotype expresses a doughy & vanilla nose that features a light mint finish. After all, who doesn’t like cake? The frosting on this distinctive cake strain is her relaxing Indica traits. A chill cultivar with elevated THC levels, consumers on a diet be warned. The heavy-headed high gets stronger as you smoke more and has been known to induce a severe case of the munchies!



* All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.