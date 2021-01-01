West Coast Cure
Mochi 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)
Mochi from West Coast CureTM is an Indica leaning hybrid that was first cultivated by crossing two heavyweight strains with a profound Cookie fam pedigree; Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Cookies. Originally propagated by Nor Cal’s esteemed cultivator Sherbinski, this cultivar is celebrated for its tropical nose and lofty flavor.
WCC’sTM Mochi has a tangy sweetness that’s complemented by its earthy undertones and creamy finish. In addition to providing some mind-blowing flavor, Mochi is a great strain for evening use that is believed to reduce pain and chronic insomnia.
* All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
