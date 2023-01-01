Mochi Premium Flower is an Indica forward hybrid cross of two heavy hitters with deep roots in the Cookie fam’s gene pool: Sunset Sherbet x Thin Mint Cookies. Mochi has a sweet and flowery flavor complemented by its earthy undertones and creamy finish. In addition to providing some mind-expanding flavor, its overall effect creates a one-of-a-kind sensory experience with a strong sense of tranquility.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.