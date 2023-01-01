Mochi Premium Flower is an Indica forward hybrid cross of two heavy hitters with deep roots in the Cookie fam’s gene pool: Sunset Sherbet x Thin Mint Cookies. Mochi has a sweet and flowery flavor complemented by its earthy undertones and creamy finish. In addition to providing some mind-expanding flavor, its overall effect creates a one-of-a-kind sensory experience with a strong sense of tranquility.

