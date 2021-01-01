West Coast Cure
Mochi Pre-Roll - 1g
About this product
Mochi Cured Joint from West Coast CureTM is an Indica forward hybrid that’s crossed two heavy hitters with deep roots in the Cookie fam’s gene pool: Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Cookies. Mochi was originally cultivated by Sherbinski and has a tropical nose with a big flavor profile.
A direct descendent from two of the most popular strains in the past decade, Mochi has a sweet and flowery flavor profile that’s complemented by its earthy undertones and creamy finish. In addition to providing some mind-blowing flavor, connoisseurs believe Mochi is a great smoke for mitigating intractable pain and chronic insomnia.
* West Coast Cure Cured Joints are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
A direct descendent from two of the most popular strains in the past decade, Mochi has a sweet and flowery flavor profile that’s complemented by its earthy undertones and creamy finish. In addition to providing some mind-blowing flavor, connoisseurs believe Mochi is a great smoke for mitigating intractable pain and chronic insomnia.
* West Coast Cure Cured Joints are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!