Modified Grapes Premium Flower is a Hybrid strain that unites the garlic-funk aroma of the GMO cultivar with the grape-forward zest of Purple Punch. Terpy craft-cannabis, WCC’s Modified Grapes are sungrown and terpene-centric – with spicy notes of berries, petrol, and refreshing grapes. A delicious grape-funk collaboration, these flowers offer the experienced consumer a pungent smoke with potent effects and a relaxing mindset.



