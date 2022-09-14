About this product
Modified Grapes Wet Badder is a Hybrid live resin that unites the garlic-funk aroma of the GMO cultivar with the grape-forward zest of Purple Punch. Terpy craft-concentrates, WCC’s Modified Grapes has spicy notes of berries, petrol, and refreshing grapes. A delicious grape-funk collaboration, this live resin wet badder offers the experienced consumer a pungent dab with potent effects and a relaxing mindset.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
