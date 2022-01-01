Monkey Bread by WCC™ is an Indic-leaning Hybrid that crosses the Gorilla Glue #4 (GG4) and Cookies n’ Cream strains. The genetic offspring of this Darwinian experiment expresses a funky and chunky flower with powerful effects. Forewarned by its intense nose of petrol, mad skunk, and creamy vanilla – Monkey Bread reeks like an angry beast rolled in sweet cookie dough. Add this heavy hitter to the smoking rotation and experience your own take on adaptive thinking.

