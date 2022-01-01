About this product
Monkey Bread by WCC™ is an Indic-leaning Hybrid that crosses the Gorilla Glue #4 (GG4) and Cookies n’ Cream strains. The genetic offspring of this Darwinian experiment expresses a funky and chunky flower with powerful effects. Forewarned by its intense nose of petrol, mad skunk, and creamy vanilla – Monkey Bread reeks like an angry beast rolled in sweet cookie dough. Add this heavy hitter to the smoking rotation and experience your own take on adaptive thinking.
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.