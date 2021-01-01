About this product

Monster Cookies from West Coast CureTM is a trichome loaded, Indica-leaning cross that’s known for its incredible frost and flavor. A hybrid of a GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) phenotype and Granddaddy Purple genetics, Monster Cookies reveals an earthy aroma with floral notes. A vivid bud to behold, Monster Cookies’ structure is sticky, tight and when fully expressed, flashes colorful and vibrant hues of forest green, deep blue, and lavender.



Protected by WCC’sTM nitro-sealed can, Monster Cookies has a refreshing aroma of grapes, earth, and berries that’s known for promoting a relaxing mindset and a euphoric body high. A great strain as a night-time toke, Monster Cookies’ high is a serious creeper. Consumers will feel completely relaxed after just one or two bong hits.



* All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.