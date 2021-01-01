West Coast Cure
Monster Cookies 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)
About this product
Monster Cookies from West Coast CureTM is a trichome loaded, Indica-leaning cross that’s known for its incredible frost and flavor. A hybrid of a GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) phenotype and Granddaddy Purple genetics, Monster Cookies reveals an earthy aroma with floral notes. A vivid bud to behold, Monster Cookies’ structure is sticky, tight and when fully expressed, flashes colorful and vibrant hues of forest green, deep blue, and lavender.
Protected by WCC’sTM nitro-sealed can, Monster Cookies has a refreshing aroma of grapes, earth, and berries that’s known for promoting a relaxing mindset and a euphoric body high. A great strain as a night-time toke, Monster Cookies’ high is a serious creeper. Consumers will feel completely relaxed after just one or two bong hits.
* All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
Protected by WCC’sTM nitro-sealed can, Monster Cookies has a refreshing aroma of grapes, earth, and berries that’s known for promoting a relaxing mindset and a euphoric body high. A great strain as a night-time toke, Monster Cookies’ high is a serious creeper. Consumers will feel completely relaxed after just one or two bong hits.
* All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!