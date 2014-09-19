West Coast Cure
Monster Cookies - 3.5g CUREflower
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Monster Cookies from West Coast Cure is a trichome loaded, hybrid cross that’s known for its incredible frost and flavor. A hybrid of a Girl Scout Cookies phenotype and Granddaddy Purple genetics, Monster Cookies reveals an earthy aroma with floral notes. A vivid bud to behold, Monster Cookies’ structure is sticky, tight and when fully expressed, flashes colorful and vibrant hues of forest green, deep blue, and lavender. With a refreshing aroma of grapes, earth, and berries that’s known for promoting a relaxing mindset and a euphoric body high, it's a great night-time toke.
* All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
Monster Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
236 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
46% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
