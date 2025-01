Take a cosmic ride with Moonbowz Live Rosin Cold Cure Badder! This Tier 1 (70-159u) concentrate bursts with a celestial blend of Zkittlez and Do-Si-Dos, wrapped in the rich terpenes of caryophyllene, limonene, and myrcene. Perfect for those seeking a stellar experience, its out-of-this-world flavor profile delivers a relaxed vibe. Let Moonbowz launch your senses into the stratosphere—no spaceship needed, just a dab will do ya!

read more